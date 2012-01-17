MELBOURNE Jan 17 Novak Djokovic stayed
cool in the heat to kick off his Australian Open title defence
with an emphatic 6-2 6-0 6-0 victory over Italian journeyman
Paolo Lorenzi on Tuesday.
The Serbian, yawning under the sun at Rod Laver Arena,
stumbled early with a break to trail 2-1, but rattled off 17
straight games to seal the match in 92 minutes.
The 109th-ranked Lorenzi, searching for his first win at a
grand slam, battled gamefully from the baseline but Djokovic
turned the match into a trick-shot clinic, flicking an attempted
lob back through his legs before closing out the match with a
delightful drop-shot.
Djokovic, the 2008 and 2011 champion, will face Colombia's
Santiago Giraldo in the second round.
