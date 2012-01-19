MELBOURNE Jan 19 Defending champion Novak Djokovic did just what he needed without being stretched to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over Colombia's Santiago Giraldo on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Serb, who used last year's Australian Open to catapult him to the world's top ranking and three grand slam titles, took a little time to get going in the warm Melbourne sun before he moved through the gears.

Djokovic moved the Colombian around the court with ease, mixed up his pace and angles with several audacious drop shots before the world number one came through in one hour, 42 minutes when Giraldo's backhand sailed long.

Djokovoic will next meet either Tatsuma Ito of Japan or France's Nicolas Mahut in the third round.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more tennis stories