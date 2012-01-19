* Djokovic dispatches Giraldo with ease

By Greg Stutchbury

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 Novak Djokovic eased past Columbia's Santiago Giraldo 6-3 6-2 6-1 to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday to cement his position as the man to beat at Melbourne Park.

The world number one announced himself on the grand slam stage at the venue in 2008 and last year's second title here catapulted the Serb on a run that reaped two more of the year's majors and snatch the top ranking.

Despite looking ominously good again on the blue hardcourt the 24-year-old was quick to play down any talk of invincibility as he prepares for a third round against France's Nicolas Mahut.

"I don't think anybody is invincible. It's a matter of the confidence that you have, self belief on the court, qualities as a player, being out there physically, mentally fit, being able to perform your best on a day to day basis," he said.

"You know, it's true, probably this court is one of the most successful courts in my career. I've had two titles here, 2008 and last year.

"Coming back to that court is always bringing me nicest memories. I like the conditions, the speed of the court, the balls, everything.

"It is true from one side that when I step in there I feel that I belong there, that I know what to do, that I feel more confident maybe than the other courts around the world."

That confidence was oozing out of the world number one, who had barely been tested in his first round 6-2 6-0 6-0 romp over journeyman Paolo Lorenzi, again on Thursday.

While he took a little time to get going in the warm Melbourne sun, when he changed gear, Giraldo was easily accounted for.

Djokovic moved the Colombian around the court with ease, mixed up his pace and angles with several audacious drop shots before easing to victory in one hour, 42 minutes.

"A win is a win, you know, however it comes to you," Djokovic said. "You know, I try obviously to not underestimate any opponents in early rounds.

"This is a grand slam ... one of the four most prestigious tournaments in our sport, and everybody has a lot of motivation to perform their best, especially on the centre court, on the big stage.

"Santiago came out early hitting the ball quite flat but I knew that, you know, sooner or later he's going to drop the rhythm and I just have to hang in there.

"I've done a good job, (but) now it's the third round already (and) the opponents are definitely getting tougher."

