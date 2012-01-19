* Djokovic dispatches Giraldo with ease
* Top seed to face Mahut in third round
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 Novak Djokovic eased
past Columbia's Santiago Giraldo 6-3 6-2 6-1 to reach the third
round of the Australian Open on Thursday to cement his position
as the man to beat at Melbourne Park.
The world number one announced himself on the grand slam
stage at the venue in 2008 and last year's second title here
catapulted the Serb on a run that reaped two more of the year's
majors and snatch the top ranking.
Despite looking ominously good again on the blue hardcourt
the 24-year-old was quick to play down any talk of invincibility
as he prepares for a third round against France's Nicolas Mahut.
"I don't think anybody is invincible. It's a matter of the
confidence that you have, self belief on the court, qualities as
a player, being out there physically, mentally fit, being able
to perform your best on a day to day basis," he said.
"You know, it's true, probably this court is one of the most
successful courts in my career. I've had two titles here, 2008
and last year.
"Coming back to that court is always bringing me nicest
memories. I like the conditions, the speed of the court, the
balls, everything.
"It is true from one side that when I step in there I feel
that I belong there, that I know what to do, that I feel more
confident maybe than the other courts around the world."
That confidence was oozing out of the world number one, who
had barely been tested in his first round 6-2 6-0 6-0 romp over
journeyman Paolo Lorenzi, again on Thursday.
While he took a little time to get going in the warm
Melbourne sun, when he changed gear, Giraldo was easily
accounted for.
Djokovic moved the Colombian around the court with ease,
mixed up his pace and angles with several audacious drop shots
before easing to victory in one hour, 42 minutes.
"A win is a win, you know, however it comes to you,"
Djokovic said. "You know, I try obviously to not underestimate
any opponents in early rounds.
"This is a grand slam ... one of the four most prestigious
tournaments in our sport, and everybody has a lot of motivation
to perform their best, especially on the centre court, on the
big stage.
"Santiago came out early hitting the ball quite flat but I
knew that, you know, sooner or later he's going to drop the
rhythm and I just have to hang in there.
"I've done a good job, (but) now it's the third round
already (and) the opponents are definitely getting tougher."
