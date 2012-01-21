* Djokovic eases through to fourth round
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 World number one Novak
Djokovic praised the battling spirit of Nicolas Mahut after he
thrashed the injured Frenchman 6-0 6-1 6-1 in 74 minutes on
Saturday to reach the Australian Open last 16.
Mahut, who was involved in an epic 11-hour match against
John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010, turned 30 on Saturday and was
battling with a left knee injury that severely restricted his
movement in their third round match on Rod Laver Arena,
something that Djokovic ruthlessly exploited.
Djokovic was relentless from the baseline, passing Mahut
virtually at will and banging back deep service returns the
Frenchman had no chance of returning with his movement hindered
due to heavy strapping on his knee.
"Obviously I feel for my opponent, who evidently could not
move on the court," Djokovic said. "He could not get over, you
know, into the rally two, three strokes.
"I think most of the people expected him to just retire the
match and walk out of the court," he added, mindful of the fact
two previous matches on Rod Laver Arena had lasted little more
than a total of two hours.
"But he managed to stay. So all the credit for him."
Djokovic used the blue hard courts at Melbourne Park to
launch a spectacular 2011 when he won three grand slam titles
and vaulted to the world's top ranking, but he said on Saturday
he felt he was playing even better this year.
"The bottom line is that I'm 24. I feel that I'm playing the
best tennis of my life," Djokovic said. "I'm at the peak. So I
should use every moment and enjoy my tennis."
TOO GOOD
The Serb has barely been troubled in the first week of the
year's first grand slam, conceding just 10 games in his three
matches so far and he said that would only help as he moved into
the second week and tougher matches.
"The positive out of this first week is obviously my
performance has been great. I don't think that I need to work
particularly in some shots of the game. Maybe just serve and
maybe a little fitness, just get ready for the second week.
"I didn't spend that much time on the court. I don't think
I'm lacking any match play. I don't think I'm lacking any
practice. I've had lots of practice in the last five, six weeks.
"Right now I just want to take one match at a time, focus on
the next one, and use this, well, physical, let's say freshness,
that I have in this moment."
Mahut, who was presented with a cake by tournament
organisers to celebrate his birthday, agreed that Djokovic was
probably playing the best tennis of his life and would probably
"come close" to the title again.
"I think a lot of people have trouble with Djokovic," he
said. "I did my best but I played against the best player in the
world.
"He was just too good."
