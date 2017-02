MELBOURNE Jan 21 World number one Novak Djokovic looked like a man in a hurry as he thrashed Nicolas Mahut 6-0 6-1 6-1 in 74 minutes on Saturday to reach the Australian Open last 16.

Mahut, who was involved in an epic 11-hour match against John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010, turned 30 on Saturday and was battling with a left knee injury but the only thing he received from the world number one was short shrift.

Djokovic was relentless from the baseline against Mahut, passing him virtually at will and banging back deep service returns the Frenchman had no chance of returning with his movement hindered due to heavy strapping on his knee.

Djokovic will meet either Australian Lleyton Hewitt or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in the last 16.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more tennis stories