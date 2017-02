PARIS, June 3 Novak Djokovic completed a remarkable escape act to move into the quarter-finals of the French Open, hauling himself back from two sets down to beat unfancied Italian Andreas Seppi 4-6 6-7 6-3 7-5 6-3 on Sunday.

The world number one had looked down and out as he racked up a catalogue of unforced errors under a leaden Parisian sky to fall towards the precipice of an early exit.

A lacklustre Djokovic, however, got the upper hand in the third and began to wear down his opponent before closing out the match in four hours 18 minutes.

Djokovic, who is looking to complete his haul of grand slam trophies, will play the winner of Stanislas Wawrinka's fourth round clash with fifth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)