PARIS, June 5 Novak Djokovic came back from the
brink to save four match points before he downed local favourite
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 5-7 5-7 7-6 6-1 in the French Open
quarter-finals and keep alive his dream of holding all four
grand slam titles on Tuesday.
Serbian world number one Djokovic, looking to become the
first man in 43 years to win the four majors consecutively, kept
cool under tremendous pressure to save four match points on his
serve in the fourth set, forcing a tiebreak he won 8-6 before
breaking decisively early in the fifth.
Djokovic, who will join American Don Budge and Australian
Rod Laver in the club of players having held all four major
titles at once if he lifts the Musketeers Cup, will now take on
third seed Roger Federer in a re-match of last year's epic
semi-final won by the Swiss.
