By Julien Pretot
PARIS, June 5 Novak Djokovic came within one
false step of losing his chance to hold all four grand slam
titles as he saved not one, not two, not three but four match
points before downing Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 5-7 5-7 7-6 6-1 in
the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Serbian world number one Djokovic, looking to become the
first man in 43 years to win the four majors consecutively, kept
cool under tremendous pressure to save the match points on his
serve in the fourth set, forcing a tiebreak he won 8-6 before
breaking decisively early in the fifth.
Djokovic, who will join American Don Budge and Australian
Rod Laver as the only men to have held all four major titles at
once if he lifts the Musketeers Cup, will now take on third seed
Roger Federer in a re-match of last year's epic semi-final won
by the Swiss.
"Unfortunately there had to be a winner and a loser,"
Djokovic, who applauded Tsonga as the distraught Frenchman left
Court Philippe Chatrier, told a courtside interviewer.
"He was the better player for most of the match. I was
fortunate to come back from four match points. I don't know how
I came back from that."
Tsonga, who was playing in his first French Open
quarter-final, had pledged to fight and he duly delivered, only
after being caught cold by a brilliant Djokovic.
The top seeded Serbian swallowed a one-sided opening set in
just 21 minutes, conceding only nine points.
A red-faced Tsonga ended an 11-point streak by Djokovic in
the third game of the second set before eventually finding his
stride to stay in the match.
He broke back in the eighth game when Djokovic netted a
backhand and, spurred on by a loud crowd, the Frenchman started
to pound the ball to all corners of the court to bag the second
set on Djokovic's serve when the Serbian misfired a forehand.
AND NOW, ROGER
The world number one, however, continued to force Tsonga to
hit the extra shot and broke for 2-1, only for his opponent to
break straight back as Djokovic looked up to his box with a
disbelieving look on his face.
Another netted backhand earned Tsonga a set point and he had
the hollering fans leaping out of their seats when he hit a
running crosscourt forehand winner to go two-sets-to-one up.
Tsonga roared, too, his fists clenched, staring at the clay
for a few seconds.
The 2008 Australian Open runner-up came a step closer in the
fourth set when a Djokovic forehand clipped the net and bounced
out to earn the Frenchman two match points at 5-4.
Djokovic saved the first one with a volley and on the second
one, he stepped into the court to follow up on a big first serve
to fire a forehand winner.
There was more to come.
At 6-5, Tsonga had two further match points. He netted a
forehand on the first one while Djokovic outplayed him on the
second to finish off the exchange with a smash.
The Serbian went 4-2 down in the resulting tiebreak but once
again kept his composure to take it 8-6 and, as Tsonga ran out
of steam, opened a 3-0 lead in the decider.
Djokovic ended the contest after four hours and nine minutes
with a backhand winner down the line.
"As I said before the match I gave everything," Tsonga told
a courtside interviewer.
"I would have loved to win this match but I had nothing left
in my legs, I'm sorry for that," he added with a stifled sob.
For Djokovic, who had also played five sets to see off
Italian Andreas Seppi in the fourth round, the toughest part is
yet to come as he will take on Federer before a potential final
against the ultimate claycourt machine, six-times Roland Garros
champion Rafael Nadal.
"The good thing is that we both have two days off to rest,"
he said, referring to Federer's five-set victory against
Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the day's other
quarter-final.
"And I hope to have another great match like we had in 2011.
It's always a big challenge to play Roger."
