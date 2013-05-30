PARIS May 30 Novak Djokovic's French Open credentials were given the lightest of examinations in a 6-2 6-0 6-2 second-round win over Argentina'a Guido Pella on Thursday.

The world number one had the stronger weapons and pushed his opponent on to the back foot with his superior courtcraft in a match that lasted just one hour and 26 minutes after being delayed by rain and then halted again when the downpours returned.

After the players traded blows at the start of the match, Djokovic won 11 games in a row, taking the first and second sets.

The crowd rose in unison to applaud the 101st-ranked Pella when he won a game in the second game of the third set but it was a short-lived reprieve as the Serb closed the match out. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)