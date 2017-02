PARIS, June 1 Novak Djokovic dished out a painful lesson to young pretender Grigor Dimitrov, beating the Bulgarian 6-2 6-2 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday.

The only concern hanging over the world number one was an injury timeout in the third set when then the trainer was called on court to massage a problem with his shoulder.

The Serb, chasing the only grand slam missing from his collection, capitalised on a string of Dimitrov errors to gain revenge over the player who had beaten him in Madrid in May.

The Serb will now face the winner of German Philipp Kohlschreiber's match against Romania's Victor Hanescu. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)