Tennis-Acapulco International men's singles semifinal results
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
PARIS, June 3 World number one Novak Djokovic overcame the loss of his first set of the tournament to advance to the French Open quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over 16th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday.
Djokovic got off to a sluggish opening as German Kohlschreiber started out by firing on all cylinders.
The Serbian top seed, however, was quickly back in control, breaking early in each set and saving a few break points on the way to a somewhat uneventful victory.
Djokovic next faces German Tommy Haas, the 12th seed, for a place in the semi-finals as he bids to land the trophy at Roland Garros for the first time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
NEW YORK, March 3 Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams, fresh off an inspirational run to the Australian Open finals at age 36, sees no end in sight on the tennis court, even envisioning another Olympics alongside her sister Serena.
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1