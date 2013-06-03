PARIS, June 3 World number one Novak Djokovic overcame the loss of his first set of the tournament to advance to the French Open quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over 16th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday.

Djokovic got off to a sluggish opening as German Kohlschreiber started out by firing on all cylinders.

The Serbian top seed, however, was quickly back in control, breaking early in each set and saving a few break points on the way to a somewhat uneventful victory.

Djokovic next faces German Tommy Haas, the 12th seed, for a place in the semi-finals as he bids to land the trophy at Roland Garros for the first time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)