By Julien Pretot

PARIS, June 3 World number one Novak Djokovic overcame the loss of his first set of the tournament to advance to the French Open quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over 16th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday.

The top-seeded Serb opened up sluggishly as German Kohlschreiber fired on all cylinders.

Djokovic quickly regained control though, breaking early in each set and saving a few break points on the way to a somewhat uneventful victory.

He next faces German Tommy Haas, the 12th seed, for a place in the semi-finals as he bids to land the trophy at Roland Garros for the first time.

Speaking in French to a courtside interviewer, Djokovic said: "It was tough for me today against an opponent who has the qualities to play well on clay.

"After the first set I played well. I'm satisfied."

Djokovic, who ended Rafa Nadal's eight-year reign on Monte Carlo clay last month, was broken in the fifth game as he became unsettled by Kohlschreiber's crosscourt backhand.

The German held firm, saving a break point with a forehand winner down the line before sealing the opening set with a sliced backhand that clipped the net.

Djokovic then found his range and despite his best efforts and a few exquisite drop shots, Kohlschreiber could not disrupt the six-times grand slam champion.

The 16th seed threatened with a few break points but Djokovic remained focused and saw them off with relative ease.

Kohlschreiber cancelled out one of two breaks in the fourth set and saved a match point with yet another crosscourt pass.

Djokovic then drilled a forehand winner to go through after producing some solid tennis. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)