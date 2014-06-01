PARIS, June 1 World No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia continued his French Open stroll when he destroyed local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 6-4 6-1 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, was never troubled by the 13th-seeded Tsonga, who suffered an embarrassing defeat in 89 minutes one year after making it to the last four in Paris.

The Frenchman's ordeal ended on the first match point when he sent a backhand long as Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the 20th consecutive time.

He will next face Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)