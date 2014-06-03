PARIS, June 3 World number two Novak Djokovic proved too hot to handle for Canadian hope Milos Raonic as the Serb qualified for the French Open semi-finals for the sixth time with a clinical 7-5 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory on Tuesday.

Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, next meets 18th-seeded Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

A couple of double faults in the 11th game put Raonic under pressure and Djokovic took full advantage, grabbing the opening set after unsettling his opponent with a dipping backhand.

The Serb then took the second-set tiebreak when Raonic missed a backhand.

The Canadian trailed 4-0 in the third set before retrieving one of the two breaks of serve.

Djokovic, however, ended the contest on his first match point when Raonic sent the ball wide. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)