NEW YORK Aug 28 World number one Novak Djokovic barely broke a sweat on another sizzling day at the U.S. Open as he strolled past Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-1 6-3 6-0 and into the third round of the year's final grand slam on Thursday.

Djokovic, who reached the last four Flushing Meadows final and won it all in 2011, needed just 88 minutes to dismiss the veteran Frenchman on a gusty Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

The Wimbledon champion broke Mathieu to open the match and never eased off the gas as he swept through the last seven games to clinch an emphatic win.

Next up for the Serb is big-hitting American Sam Querrey who advanced with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over 28th seed Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)