NEW YORK, Sept 1 World number one Novak Djokovic was the first man through to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday, sweeping past Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-1 7-5 6-4.

Djokovic, who has reached the final at Flushing Meadows each of the last four years and won it all in 2011, has been in storming form, giving every indication that the big Serb plans to be playing for the title again on Sept. 8.

The top seed needed just 19 minutes to race in front 5-0 lead before the 22nd seeded Kohlschreiber finally held serve to halt the slide.

But the small victory could not stop the inevitable as Djokovic wrapped the first set and then when on to claim the match in a touch over two hours without surrendering a break.

Djokovic, who has advanced to the last eight without dropping a set, will now await the winner between the eighth seeded Andy Murray and ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (Editing by Gene Cherry)