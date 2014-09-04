NEW YORK, Sept 4 World number one Novak Djokovic wore down his old foe Andy Murray in a typically gruelling encounter under the lights at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.

In a repeat of the 2012 final, which Murray won, the pair combined for some stunning long rallies before Djokovic pulled away for a 7-6 (1) 6-7 6-2 6-4 victory to set up a semi-final against Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic took the first set on the tiebreak, 7-1 and led 3-1 in the second set only for Murray, cracking his forehand brilliantly, to hit back and take the second-set tiebreak by the same score.

But Djokovic always looked that little bit fresher and after racing through the third set, one break in the 10th game of the fourth set gave him a place in the last four. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)