PARIS, June 1 Novak Djokovic demolished Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-2 6-3 in an awe-inspiring performance at the French Open on Monday to set up a much-anticipated quarter-final clash with Rafa Nadal.

The Serb needed seven break points to break the 20th seed's serve in the third game but once he had that advantage in the bag, there was no looking back. The top seed won nine games in a row to put Gasquet on the ropes.

Drop shots, gravity-defying crosscourt backhand winners and steely defence -- Djokovic had way too much in his reserves to sink a hapless Gasquet.

The French favourite managed to please the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd with some sublime one-handed backhands but they failed to stall Djokovic's charge towards the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, who dropped serve only once, ended Gasquet's ordeal with an exquisite dropshot as he continued his quest to win the only grand slam title missing from his collection. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)