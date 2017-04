Jan 28 Following are some key stats from Novak Djokovic's 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Thursday: DJOKOVIC FEDERER Aces 10 5 Double Faults 1 1 Average serve speed(KM/H) 177 176 Break points converted 5/9 1/4 Winners 33 34 Unforced errors 20 51 Total points won 115 82 Distance covered(metres) 2117.2 2115.1 Match time: Two hours 19 minutes (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)