(Adds details and quotes)
* Djokovic loses first set of tournament
* Serbian sends out last Australian
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 Novak Djokovic weathered
a gallant challenge from a tenacious Lleyton Hewitt to send the
last Australian in the draw packing and make the quarter-finals
of the Australian Open on Monday.
The 30-year-old Hewitt rode the crowd's emotion at the
packed Rod Laver Arena to poach a set off the world number one
before going down fighting 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3.
Defending champion Djokovic had not lost a set in the whole
tournament and appeared to be cruising to victory at 3-0 up in
the third set until the injury-prone Hewitt dug deep from his
vast reservoir of grit to break the Serbian and take the match
into a fourth.
Djokovic captured the decisive break at 3-2 and held off the
scrambling Australian to set up a last-eight clash with another
big-hearted grafter, Spaniard David Ferrer.
Djokovic paid tribute to Hewitt's fighting spirit but was
less glowing about his own game, saying he had simply stopped
moving during a fourth-set slump.
"I should have closed it out earlier. I should have held my
serve at 3-1 because I was playing well, I was feeling well,"
the 24-year-old told reporters.
"Suddenly I stopped. I didn't move well anymore. He got back
into the match.
"But look, you know, he had the crowd, he had the big
support. It got intense. Especially the start of the fourth set
we had some great rallies. You know, it's good to come out from
this match as a winner."
With local teenager Bernard Tomic bundled out in straight
sets by Roger Federer on Sunday, Hewitt was left to make
Australia's last stand, but Djokovic was in no mood for
sentiment as he motored through the first two sets.
SEAGULL SWOOP
Dressed in black and prowling panther-like along the
baseline, Djokovic was coasting in the third set before an
unusual break in play caused by a flock of seagulls swooping
into the arena.
The interruption lasted only a minute or so but allowed
former world number one Hewitt to marshall his forces and break
back to 3-2.
Djokovic pushed a backhand into the net to concede another
break to trail 5-4, sparking a huge roar from the stands, and an
energised Hewitt served out the set on the fourth set point.
"Considering where I was a few months ago, it was a pretty
good effort," said twice grand-slam champion Hewitt, who has
pain-killing injections in his injured toe before matches.
"It's obviously disappointing anytime you lose. But I left
it all on the court; that's all I could ask."
Djokovic grimaced in pain during a couple of points after
rolling an ankle, but played down any fitness concerns.
"No. Actually, I don't (have any problems). It's just that I
wasn't happy with my movement and my legs were not working.
"I'm not looking for excuses, but I'm saying, you know, it's
obviously the first match that I've been tested," Djokovic
added.
"It was against the player that I expected to be tested.
Lleyton was playing in front of his crowd. Obviously he loves
competing against, you know, the top guys on the big stage, and
he proved it again."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more Australian Open tennis