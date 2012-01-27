Tennis-Dubai Championships women's singles semifinal results
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-4
MELBOURNE Jan 27 Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray 6-3 3-6 6-7 6-1 7-5 to reach the final of the Australian Open on Friday.
The top seed and 2008 champion Djokovic will play second seed Rafa Nadal for the title on Sunday.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) walkover
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-2 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(8) 3-6 6-3 Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Roberto Carballes (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3)