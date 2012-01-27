MELBOURNE Jan 27 Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray 6-3 3-6 6-7 6-1 7-5 to reach the final of the Australian Open on Friday.

The top seed and 2008 champion Djokovic will play second seed Rafa Nadal for the title on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more tennis stories