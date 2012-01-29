Jan 30 Factbox on Novak Djokovic, who won
his third Australian Open title at Melbourne Park on Monday,
beating Spain's Rafa Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5 in the longest
grand slam final ever.
EARLY CAREER
* Born: Belgrade, May 22, 1987
* Began playing tennis aged four.
* His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to
be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind
when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.
MAKING HIS MARK
* First full year on tour in 2005, made grand slam debut as
a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Marat Safin in the
first round. Finished as the youngest player (18 years, five
months) inside the top 100.
* Coached by Slovak former ATP professional Marian Vajda
since 2006.
* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort,
followed that with second title indoors at Metz.
GRAND SLAM AGONY AND ECSTASY
* He retired in the 2006 French Open quarter-finals against
Nadal when trailing by two sets and again a year later due to
blisters in the Wimbledon semi-final against the same opponent.
* In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril,
Montreal and Vienna), made the semi-finals at the French Open
and Wimbledon and advanced to his first grand slam final at the
U.S. Open, losing to Roger Federer 7-6 7-6 6-4.
* Broke the Federer-Nadal grand slam duopoly by beating
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to win his maiden
major title at Melbourne Park in 2008.
* Failed to defend his title in Melbourne the following year
after controversially pulling out of his quarter-final against
Andy Roddick citing heat exhaustion on a sweltering day.
* Lost in the quarter-final at Melbourne Park to Tsonga in
2010 when he suffered a stomach bug.
* Upset Federer in the semi-finals of the 2010 U.S. Open
before losing in four sets to Nadal in the final.
* Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory
over France in Belgrade in December, 2010.
SUPERB SEASON
* Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Andy
Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second
grand slam.
* Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells,
Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. He did not lose again until
June 3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in 2011 in
the French Open semi-finals.
* Secured the number one spot on July 4 by beating
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Wimbledon semi-finals, then beat Nadal
to clinch his first Wimbledon title, his first on grass.
* Won a record fifth Masters title in a season when he won
in Toronto, one of the lead-up events for the U.S. Open.
* Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals
of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become just
the seventh man to win three grand slams in a year since tennis
turned professional in 1968.
DOMINANCE CONTINUED
* Chose not to play any warmup events before Australian Open
title defence and has been troubled with allergies and problems
with his breathing throughout the tournament, notably against
David Ferrer and Andy Murray.
* Looked out on his feet in his semi-final against Murray
but rallied with a blistering fourth-set performance that got
him back into the match.
* Won his third Australian Open title, and fifth overall to
continue his dominance of the men's game, when he beat Spain's
Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes.
