By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 30 Novak Djokovic said Rafa
Nadal had pushed him to the brink of exhaustion as his weary
legs held him upright just long enough to see off the Spaniard
in the longest grand slam final on record.
The Serb finally prevailed 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5 in five hours
and 53 minutes to win the Australian Open for the third time.
"I overcame everything, and that's the most important thing
for me," Djokovic said when asked about his physical troubles
that had hindered his quarter-final win over David Ferrer and
semi-final defeat of Andy Murray.
"And to be able to mentally hang in there and physically,
you know I mean, it was obvious on the court for everybody who
has watched the match that both of us, physically, we took the
last drop of energy that we had from our bodies.
"You know, I think it was just the matter of maybe luck in
some moments and matter of wanting this more than maybe other
player in the certain point.
"It's just an incredible effort."
Djokovic's crushing flat forehands did the trick for the
world number one, allowing him to consistently drive Nadal deep
behind the baseline and negate the Spaniard's stinging top-spin.
His inner strength also proved to be his trump card,
something several observers felt he had been lacking in the
past.
The Serb had retired in the 2006 French Open quarter-finals
against Nadal when trailing by two sets and again a year later
due to blisters in the Wimbledon semi-final against the same
opponent.
He also failed to defend his Melbourne Park title in 2009
when he controversially pulled out of his quarter-final against
Andy Roddick citing heat exhaustion on a sweltering day.
In the early hours of Monday, the steel that drove him to
the world's top ranking and three grand slam titles in 2011 was
evident again.
"I'm a professional tennis player. I'm sure any other
colleague tennis player would say the same: we live for these
matches," he added.
"We work every day. We're trying to dedicate all our life to
this sport to come to the situation where we play a six hour
match for a grand slam title."
Djokovic seized the one opening Nadal gave him in the fifth
set. Trailing 30-15 and 3-4 in the decider, and with the crowd
firmly behind the Spaniard, he rallied when the world number two
missed an easy backhand down the line with the court wide open.
Sensing the slightest hint of blood, Djokovic moved in for
the kill.
He picked off Nadal's serve in the 11th game to give him a
6-5 lead and while he had to fight off a break point, he sealed
his third successive grand slam title with a forehand winner.
"I had lots of chances to finish the match in the fourth,
but he came up with some incredible serves and incredible
points," Djokovoic said.
"So he deserved to prolong the match in the fifth set, and
then really both of us could have won the match.
"And even when I was 4-2 down I still pushed myself up to
the limit."
