(Adds quotes, details)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS May 28 Novak Djokovic showed great
composure on and off court on Monday as he began his bid to
become the first man in 43 years to hold all four grand slams
simultaneously with a 7-6 6-3 6-1 win over Italian Potito
Starace in the French Open first round.
The Serbian was dragged into a first-set tiebreak, which he
won 7-3, before he gradually outpaced the world number 97 with a
string of thundering winners.
Instead of trying to deflect all the pressure and attention
that has been building up towards his title bid, Djokovic chose
to embrace a sentiment voiced by tennis great Billie Jean King.
"Pressure is always present, and the way I look at it, it is
a privilege and it's a challenge," Djokovic told a news
conference.
"So you need to try to understand and learn how to deal with
it, and if you feel pressure, that means that you're doing
something that is right.
"So I'm happy -- I'm happy to be where I am at this moment."
Djokovic, who could meet third seed Roger Federer in the
semi-final in a rematch of last year's epic last-four tie, is
taking a down-to-earth approach to his quest.
"It doesn't give me an extra negative pressure. I really
think it's a challenge and something to embrace and to enjoy,"
he said.
"I'll try to go step by step."
Starace put up a decent fight in the opening set and was
only broken in the fifth game of the second before Djokovic, who
did not face a single break point throughout, found his stride
on a sundrenched Court Philippe Chatrier and raced home in just
over two hours.
Djokovic next faces Blaz Kavcic after the Slovenian knocked
out former world number one Lleyton Hewitt of Australia.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)