By Clare Fallon
PARIS May 30 World number one Novak Djokovic
became the first man into the third round of the French Open on
Wednesday when he defeated battling Slovenian Blaz Kavcic 6-0
6-4 6-4.
Djokovic, bidding to become the first man in 43 years to
hold all the grand-slam titles at once, made a flying start,
winning the first seven games.
The crowd sitting in the sunshine on the Suzanne Lenglen
showcourt, however, began rooting for the underdog and when
Kavcic won his first game, for 1-1 in the second set, they
cheered him wildly.
Kavcic, ranked 99th in the world, took heart from their
support and stepped up his game, breaking Serbian Djokovic for
2-1 before surrendering his own serve on the fourth breakpoint
in a long, hard eighth game.
Though he ultimately lost the second set, Kavcic continued
to battle and the crowd continued to cheer for him until the
umpire ticked them off for making too much noise while the ball
was in play.
Kavcic saved three matchpoints before putting a backhand
long on the fourth to give Djokovic an appointment with French
qualifier Nicolas Devilder.
Djokovic blamed himself for making heavy weather of the
second and third sets.
"I stopped," he told a news conference. "I gave him the
opportunity to come back into the match after a perfect first
seven games."
The Serbian, though, was happy overall with his form,
saying: "Everything is working great, I am feeling better and
better every match.
"I was working very hard on my serve in the last two years
and I am happy to see that I have got my serve to a very high
level even on clay courts."
