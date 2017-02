PARIS, June 8 Novak Djokovic swept aside third seed Roger Federer 6-4 7-5 6-3 with a ruthless display of consistent hitting to reach his first French Open final on Friday.

The number one seed capitalised on series of Federer errors to clinch the first set, before the Swiss fought back in the second.

The 16-times grand slam winner went up a double break before Djokovic began to expose Federer's fragile serve to peg back his opponent and then strike decisively in the 12th game of the second set.

With the momentum firmly in his favour, Djokovic broke in the sixth game of the third to set up a mouthwatering final against Rafa Nadal who destroyed compatriot David Ferrer in straight sets. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)