By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 8 Novak Djokovic swept aside third
seed Roger Federer 6-4 7-5 6-3 with a ruthless display of
consistent hitting to reach his first French Open final on
Friday.
"This is a dream for me," a clearly delighted Djokovic said
in an on-court interview after the match.
Federer struck the first blow, breaking in the fifth game of
the first set, but his delight was short lived as Djokovic
immediately broke back.
The Serb then began to pile on the pressure and capitalised
on a series of forehand errors from the third seed to close it
out.
The Swiss fought back at the start of the second, racing to
a double break before the wheels started to come off his game.
Djokovic, who is chasing his fourth successive grand slam
trophy, began to expose Federer's fragile serve, breaking in
four of the next five games to see out the set.
With the momentum then firmly in his favour, Djokovic broke
again in the sixth game of the third and closed out the match
with a service winner.
Djokovic became only the fourth man in the professional era
to reach four consecutive grand slam finals and will play Rafa
Nadal on Sunday after the Spaniard destroyed compatriot David
Ferrer in straight sets.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)