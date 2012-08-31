NEW YORK Aug 31 Defending champion Novak Djokovic marched into the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory over world number 112 Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The Serb was a class above the 28-year-old Brazilian as he stormed to victory in one hour, 39 minutes.

Second seed Djokovic dropped just two games in his opening-round win and Dutra Silva managed only three more as the Serb ripped his game apart.

Djokovic made just 14 unforced errors as he cruised through to a meeting with France's Julien Benneteau or American wildcard Dennis Novikov. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)