(Adds quotes, details)
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Novak Djokovic, so often the
showman who loves the spotlight, raced into the fourth round at
the U.S. Open on Sunday but said he was happy to be flying under
the radar this year.
The defending champion hammered Julien Benneteau of France
6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and has dropped just 14 games in his three
matches.
But the second seed has found himself out of the limelight
in the first week, with the impending retirement of Andy Roddick
and the form of world number one Roger Federer occupying most of
the column inches and television discussions.
"I have had situations and periods in my career where I was
under the radar and others where I was in the spotlight,"
Djokovic said. "I really try not to pay attention to that too
much."
"The attention comes and goes. It's normal. This is sport.
Obviously Andy and his retirement attracted a lot of attention,
so everybody is excited to see him play and see how far he can
go.
"But I have been playing really well at the U.S. Open in the
last five years."
When Djokovic won the Australian Open in January, he made it
four grand slam titles out of the past five events.
Defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon
were considered disappointments because of the standards he had
set over the previous 18 months.
But the Serb bounced back to win the Masters 1000 title in
Toronto and then reached the final the following week in
Cincinnati.
"In the seven, eight days I had off after the Cincinnati
final, my goal was to really try to recover, charge my
batteries, work on some things in my game, and come out strong
from the start.
"That's what I've done. I feel great on the court. I'm
really trying to keep that up."
Having become so used to the big stage, including playing in
the "box-office" night sessions, Djokovic admitted that playing
the first match of the day was a little different.
"I haven't played the first match of the day session for a
long time, so it's not that easy," he said. "I am not always the
morning person, to be honest.
"But I wanted to start very sharp from the first point, and
I've done that."
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)