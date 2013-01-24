MELBOURNE Jan 24 Novak Djokovic wasted little time in advancing to his third successive Australian Open final with a 6-2 6-2 6-1 destruction of fourth seed David Ferrer in 89 minutes on Thursday.

The world number one was in no mood to allow Ferrer the opportunity to come back from a two-set deficit as the Spaniard did against compatriot Nicolas Almagro in the quarter-finals, and blasted him off court.

The 25-year-old Serbian, seeking to become the first man in the professional era to win three successive Australian Open titles, played the best tennis of his tournament with television commentators suggesting that on such form he would be unstoppable in Sunday's final.

Djokovic will meet the winner of Friday's semi-final between second seed Roger Federer and third seed Andy Murray. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon)