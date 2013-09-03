NEW YORK, Sept 3 Top seed Novak Djokovic demolished unseeded Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-0 6-0 on Tuesday to charge into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, the 2011 U.S. Open champion and runner-up last year, won the last 13 games to finish off the fourth-round match in 79 minutes.

The 26-year-old Serb was dominant in every phase and excelled particularly from the service line, winning the first 25 points of the match on his serve.

"I played one of the better matches I've ever played here in my life," the world number one, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, said on-court. "I had everything working, every part of my game and that's a great encouragement."

Djokovic will meet Russia's Mikhail Youzhny, a 6-3 3-6 6-7 (3) 6-4 7-5 winner against Australian Lleyton Hewitt.

