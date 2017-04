MELBOURNE Jan 30 Novak Djokovic will contest the final of the Australian Open with Andy Murray after beating defending champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-0 on Friday.

Djokovic will bid to become the first man in the professional era to win five titles at Melbourne Park.

