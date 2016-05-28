PARIS May 28 Novak Djokovic won his race against the clock when he beat Briton Aljaz Bedene 6-2 6-3 6-3 to reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday.

After rain cut 2-1/2 hours from the day at Roland Garros, the world number one started his match at 7:25pm local time looking to finish it off before dusk.

Hurrying the ball boys between points, Djokovic, aiming to win the only grand slam title missing from his collection, showed signs of nerves throughout.

He wrapped up the match in time on the first match point when Bedene made a mess of a routine shot. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)