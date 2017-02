PARIS, June 2 Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to a maiden French Open title when he swept aside Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych 6-3 7-5 6-3 to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Thursday.

The world number one, whose half of the draw got easier after nine-times champion Rafael Nadal pulled out injured last week, will next take on either Austrian tyro Dominic Thiem or the cheeky Belgian David Goffin.

Serbian Djokovic breezed through the opening set, overcame a slight glitch in the second and came back stronger after a brief rain interruption to seal a straightforward win.

He ended the contest on his second match point when Berdych returned into the net. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)