PARIS, June 3 Novak Djokovic was in unplayable mode as he cantered into the French Open final by crushing flat Austrian tyro Dominic Thiem 6-2 6-1 6-4 on Friday, moving closer to the only grand slam title missing from his collection.

The Serb comfortably contained the 22-year-old Thiem to set up either a rematch of last year's final against defending champion Stan Wawrinka, or a world number one v number two showdown with Andy Murray.

Djokovic, who will be playing his fourth Roland Garros final, wasted no time in the first two sets, proving too consistent for the erratic 13th seed.

The Austrian opened up a 3-0 lead in the third set courtesy of his stunning single-handed backhand. But he was brought back down to earth as the 11-times grand slam champion claimed five games in a row before wrapping up the match when Thiem smacked a backhand wide. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)