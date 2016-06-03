(Adds quotes, details)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, June 3 Novak Djokovic was in unplayable mode as he cantered into the French Open final by crushing Austrian tyro Dominic Thiem 6-2 6-1 6-4 on Friday, moving closer to the only grand slam title missing from his collection.

The Serbian world number one comfortably contained the 22-year-old Thiem to set up a heavyweight final against second seed Andy Murray.

Djokovic, who will be playing his fourth Roland Garros final, wasted no time in the first two sets, proving too consistent for the erratic 13th seed.

The Austrian opened up a 3-0 lead in the set courtesy of his stunning single-handed backhand. But he was brought back down to earth as the 11-times grand slam champion claimed five games in a row before wrapping up the match when Thiem smacked a backhand wide.

"I think it was the first time in my career I played a semi-final on (Court Suzanne) Lenglen, it was special," said Djokovic, who had to play away from the main show court after terrible weather wreaked havoc on the tournament's schedule.

While in the preceding women's semi-final Garbine Muguruza beat Samatha Stosur in a half-empty stadium, the crowd turned up for the clash between Djokovic and a youngster who has been widely tipped to reach the top of the world rankings one day.

"I had to play my best tennis on some points," Djokovic said.

"I did not start this tournament the way I wanted but today I played my best match of the tournament," said Djokovic after calling the ball girls and boys to join him for a two-arm salute to the crowd.

"I have been dreaming all year long of reaching the Roland Garros final."

Thiem was playing his first grand slam semi-final, Djokovic his eighth at Roland Garros and experience proved to be paramount as the Serb perfectly handled the important points.

The Austrian lost the first three games, allowing Djokovic to gain confidence and the Serb maintained the pressure.

Djokovic had another chance to steal his opponent's serve at 4-1 but Thiem saved the break point with an exquisite backhand down the line. He lost the set on his serve when he buried a forehand into the net.

Despite dropping jaws in the crowd with fine backhand winners and a few stunning forehands, Thiem was just too inexperienced as Djokovic blazed through the second set.

Thiem got his first break in the third set but that spurred a purring Djokovic back into action and his opponent, who won the Nice tournament last month, had no answers. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)