PARIS, June 5 Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who beat British second seed Andy Murray 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 to win his first French Open title and complete a career grand slam on Sunday

GRAND SLAM TITLES (12): Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015; U.S. Open: 2011, 2015

MAKING HIS NAME

Born: Belgrade, May 22, 1987

Began playing tennis aged four.

His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.

PLAYING CAREER

* First full year on tour in 2005: Made grand slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Russian Marat Safin in the first round. Finished as the youngest player (18 years, five months) inside the top 100.

* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort.

* He retired in the 2006 French Open quarter-finals against Spaniard Rafael Nadal when trailing by two sets, and again a year later due to blisters in the Wimbledon semi-final against the same opponent.

*In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril, Montreal and Vienna) and reached his first grand slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Federer.

*Beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win his maiden grand slam title at the 2008 Australian Open -- thus becoming the first Serbian man to win one of the four majors.

*Failed to successfully defend his title in Melbourne the following year after controversially pulling out of his quarter-final against American Andy Roddick citing heat exhaustion on a sweltering day.

*Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory over France in Belgrade in December 2010.

*Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Briton Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second grand slam title.

*Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. Did not lose again until June 3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in the French Open semi-finals.

*Secured the number one spot on July 4 2011 by beating Tsonga in the Wimbledon semi-finals, then beat Nadal to clinch his first Wimbledon crown, his first title on grass.

*Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become the seventh man to win three grand slam titles in a year since tennis turned professional in 1968.

*Won his third Australian Open title in 2012 by beating Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes.

*Began 2013 by beating Murray to become the first man in the professional era to win three successive Australian Open titles.

*Beats Federer in a five-set Wimbledon final in 2014.

*Reached all four grand slam finals in 2015. Began the year by capturing a fifth Australian Open title, then missed out on the French Open again -- his third loss in the title match --after falling to Stan Wawrinka in the final.

*Five weeks later draws level with his coach Boris Becker's Wimbledon haul of three titles by defeating Federer in the All England Club final. Beat Federer in U.S. Open final, giving him three grand slam titles in a year for a second time.

*Beats Murray in the 2016 Australian Open final to win his 11th grand slam trophy.

*Beats Murray again in the French Open final to finally win the claycourt major at his 12th attempt. The win not only completes his grand slam collection but he also becomes only the third man -- after Don Budge and Rod Laver -- to hold all four majors at the same time. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)