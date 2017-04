PARIS, June 3 World number one Novak Djokovic handed nine-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain his second defeat in 11 years at Roland Garros to reach the semi-finals of the French Open with a 7-5 6-3 6-1 win on Wednesday.

The Serb, looking to win the only grand slam missing from his collection, will take on either British third seed Andy Murray or Spain's David Ferrer, the seventh seed, for a place in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)