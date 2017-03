PARIS, June 6 World number one Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a career slam when he beat British third seed Andy Murray 6-3 6-3 5-7 5-7 6-1 to reach the final of the French Open on Saturday.

The Serb, looking to win the only major missing from his collection, was leading 6-3 6-3 5-7 3-3 when play was interrupted by rain and dusk on Friday.

Murray broke in the 11th game of the fourth set on Saturday to send the contest into a decider. Djokovic, however, was up to the task and broke twice to secure a place in the final with an ace.

Djokovic, who now has a 16-0 record on clay this season, will play his third Roland Garros final in four years against Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)