PARIS May 31 Novak Djokovic recovered from a mediocre start to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday with a 3-6 6-4 6-1 7-5 rain-delayed victory against plucky Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

The world number one, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, will take on either former runner-up David Ferrer of Spain or Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych.

After conceding the opening set in damp conditions on Tuesday, Serbian Djokovic played tighter and he had won the second set and was 4-1 ahead in the third when rain cut short his victory charge on day 10 of the championships.

Back on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday for a match that should have been played on Monday, Djokovic won the third set but fell a break behind in the fourth before claiming five successive games, finishing it off with a forehand volley on his second match point.

