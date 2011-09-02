* Top seed wins first 14 games in easy second-round
win
* Advances to third round match against Russian Davydenko
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Novak Djokovic got a full match
in but barely a full workout as the world number one romped past
unseeded Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-0 6-0 6-2 on Thursday to
charge into the third round of the U.S. Open.
Not that the 24-year-old Serb was complaining after an
arduous though brilliantly successful season that has produced a
59-2 record to rival the greatest of all tennis campaigns.
"The first two sets were ideal. I could not play better,"
the top seed Djokovic said. "I was ending the points when I
needed to. I was making a lot of winners. My serve was okay. The
return was great.
"I felt fantastic on the court. Everything seems fun and
seems enjoyable when you're playing such good tennis."
Djokovic had won his first round match when Irish qualifier
Conor Niland retired trailing 6-0 5-1, suffering a case of food
poisoning.
Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic spent a bit
more time on Arthur Ashe Stadium court against Berlocq, with the
greatest suspense being whether the soft-hitting Argentine would
be able to win a game from the top seed.
Berlocq broke through in the 15th game and won a standing
ovation from the center court crowd in a match in which the
off-court friends played some entertaining rallies and traded
gentlemanly volleys from close range.
Djokovic had no complaints about the pressure-free match.
"I've played a lot of matches this year, so I don't think I
lack any time on the court," he said. "I just like the matches
going this way."
One of the night session fans, who had watched the women's
top seed Caroline Wozniacki mow through Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus
6-2 6-0 in the first match under lights, had a different view.
"One of the guys, actually, on the way out, he said, 'Hey,
listen, I paid 100 bucks. You're staying an hour and a half on
the court. That's a lot to pay for a ticket. Give me something
so I get back home with a happy face. Give me a racket or
something.'"
Djokovic gave the crowd one last moment to savour when he
reached matchpoint with a between the legs shots as he raced
with his back to the net and handcuffed Berlocq as the Argentine
charged to the net.
"I have been playing this well for a while this year," said
Djokovic. "I've been playing some matches where I felt that
could not miss the ball.
"That's exactly where you want your game to be, at the top,
at the highest possible level."
