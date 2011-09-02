* Top seed wins first 14 games in easy second-round win

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Novak Djokovic got a full match in but barely a full workout as the world number one romped past unseeded Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-0 6-0 6-2 on Thursday to charge into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Not that the 24-year-old Serb was complaining after an arduous though brilliantly successful season that has produced a 59-2 record to rival the greatest of all tennis campaigns.

"The first two sets were ideal. I could not play better," the top seed Djokovic said. "I was ending the points when I needed to. I was making a lot of winners. My serve was okay. The return was great.

"I felt fantastic on the court. Everything seems fun and seems enjoyable when you're playing such good tennis."

Djokovic had won his first round match when Irish qualifier Conor Niland retired trailing 6-0 5-1, suffering a case of food poisoning.

Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic spent a bit more time on Arthur Ashe Stadium court against Berlocq, with the greatest suspense being whether the soft-hitting Argentine would be able to win a game from the top seed.

Berlocq broke through in the 15th game and won a standing ovation from the center court crowd in a match in which the off-court friends played some entertaining rallies and traded gentlemanly volleys from close range.

Djokovic had no complaints about the pressure-free match.

"I've played a lot of matches this year, so I don't think I lack any time on the court," he said. "I just like the matches going this way."

One of the night session fans, who had watched the women's top seed Caroline Wozniacki mow through Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-2 6-0 in the first match under lights, had a different view.

"One of the guys, actually, on the way out, he said, 'Hey, listen, I paid 100 bucks. You're staying an hour and a half on the court. That's a lot to pay for a ticket. Give me something so I get back home with a happy face. Give me a racket or something.'"

Djokovic gave the crowd one last moment to savour when he reached matchpoint with a between the legs shots as he raced with his back to the net and handcuffed Berlocq as the Argentine charged to the net.

"I have been playing this well for a while this year," said Djokovic. "I've been playing some matches where I felt that could not miss the ball.

"That's exactly where you want your game to be, at the top, at the highest possible level."

