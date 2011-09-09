* Advances past Serbian Davis Cup team mate
* Loses his first set of tournament
(adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Top seed Novak Djokovic
advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday when
his Serbian Davis Cup team mate Janko Tipsarevic retired in the
fourth set of their quarter-final match.
Djokovic had been leading 7-6 6-7 6-0 3-0 when Tipsarevic,
whose leg was strapped during the match, quit after three hours,
27 minutes of play at Arthur Ashe Stadium after feeling sharp
pain in his left leg.
"The fact is that it's a quarter-finals and he's first time
in his career in the quarter-finals of a grand slam. He really
put a great effort out there," Djokovic said.
"And then physically, unfortunately, he couldn't hold on.
You could see that he could not move as well as he did in (the
first) two and a half hours."
Tipsarevic said he might have tried to push on through the
discomfort were it not for defending champion Serbia's Davis Cup
semi-final next weekend against Argentina.
"You know, that's his decision. I cannot comment on that,"
Djokovic said.
"I support anything he does because he's my friend and I
know him well, and I know he's somebody who doesn't like to
retire.
"Definitely he's a big fighter, and that just says how much
he respects his country and how much he appreciates to play for
his country. He wants to be fit."
Australian and Wimbledon champion Djokovic won the first-set
tie-break 7-2, and lost the second 7-3 before surging ahead as
his compatriot began slowing down.
The world number one also gave onlookers a scare when he
doubled over and called for the trainer after making a
spectacular sliding forehand winner in the first game of the
fourth set.
After getting the big toe on his left foot treated and
bandaged, Djokovic went back to business before the 20th-seeded
Tipsarevic signaled he had had enough.
"My left toe is bleeding," explained Djokovic. "These things
happen all the time when you're sliding like I do."
Djokovic will meet the winner of Thursday's night match
between five-time Open winner Roger Federer and France's
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
(Editing by Ossian Shine; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories