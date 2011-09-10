NEW YORK, Sept 10 Novak Djokovic saved two match points to roar back from the brink of defeat to edge Roger Federer in a five-set thriller at the U.S. Open on Saturday and book his place in the final.

The world number one looked to be heading towards a certain defeat after losing the opening two sets but clawed back to defeat Federer 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 and remain on course for his third grand slam title this year after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships.

For Federer, who was chasing a record sixth U.S. Open title in eight years, it was a heartbreaking loss and only the second time in 184 matches that he has been beaten after leading by two sets.

It also ended his streak of winning at least one grand slam every year since he won the first of his 16 majors in 2003.

Djokovic will now play either Rafa Nadal or Andy Murray in Monday's final, which was shifted from Sunday after two days of rain forced a schedule change. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)