NEW YORK, Sept 10 Novak Djokovic saved two
match points to roar back from the brink of defeat to edge
Roger Federer in a five-set thriller at the U.S. Open on
Saturday and book his place in the final.
The world number one looked to be heading towards a certain
defeat after losing the opening two sets but clawed back to
defeat Federer 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 and remain on course for his
third grand slam title this year after winning the Australian
Open and Wimbledon championships.
For Federer, who was chasing a record sixth U.S. Open title
in eight years, it was a heartbreaking loss and only the second
time in 184 matches that he has been beaten after leading by
two sets.
It also ended his streak of winning at least one grand slam
every year since he won the first of his 16 majors in 2003.
Djokovic will now play either Rafa Nadal or Andy Murray in
Monday's final, which was shifted from Sunday after two days of
rain forced a schedule change.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)