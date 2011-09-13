Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open to rest
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.
Sept 12 Factbox on Novak Djokovic, who won the U.S. Open on Monday for the first time, beating Spain's Rafa Nadal 6-2 6-4 6-7 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.
* Born: Belgrade, Serbia, May 22, 1987
* Coached by Slovak former ATP professional Marian Vajda since 2006.
* Began playing tennis aged four.
* His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.
* First full year on tour in 2005, made grand slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Marat Safin in the first round. Finished as the youngest player (18 years, five months) inside the top 100.
* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort, followed that with second title indoors at Metz.
* In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril, Montreal and Vienna), made the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon and advanced to his first grand slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Roger Federer 7-6 7-6 6-4.
* Broke the Federer-Nadal grand slam duopoly by beating Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to win his maiden major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
* Upset Federer in the semi-finals of the 2010 U.S. Open before losing in four sets to Nadal in his second final in New York.
* Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory over France in Belgrade in December, 2010.
* Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second grand slam.
* Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. He did not lose again until June 3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in 2011 in the French Open semi-finals.
* Beat Nadal to win his first Wimbledon title and replaced the Spaniard as the new world number one.
* Won a record fifth Masters title in a season when he won in Toronto, one of the lead-up events for the U.S. Open.
* Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become just the seventh man to win three grand slams in a year since tennis turned professional in 1968. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 8-Renzo Olivo (Argentina) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6(8) 7-6(2) Round 1 Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat Andrej Martin (Slovakia) 3-6 6-2 6-4