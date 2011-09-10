By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Novak Djokovic battled to
earn the love of a raucous crowd and then promptly used that
energy to complete a stunning come-from-behind win over Roger
Federer on Saturday to book a spot in the U.S. Open final.
With an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd cheering on five-time
U.S. Open winner Federer, world number one Djokovic stared down
two match points and the Swiss master serving with a 5-3, 40-15
lead in the decisive fifth set.
But the top-seeded Serb darted far to his right to retrieve
a big serve from Federer and whipped a cross-court forehand
return for a startling winner to stay alive.
The crowd, poised to serenade Federer, seemed stunned as
Djokovic spread his arms in an appeal for appreciation from the
fans after his match-saving shot.
They then showered him with a well-deserved ovation, and
Djokovic chuckled to himself as he went back to work, saving
another match point and winning the last four games of an epic
three-hour 51-minute showdown for a 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 win.
"I needed to get some energy from the crowd. It was normal
to expect they were a little bit more on the side of Roger,
maybe the greatest player ever. It was no surprise," Djokovic
said. "But I thought at that certain moment I had to get some
of the crowd energy behind me. And it worked."
The 24-year-old Serb improved to a remarkable 63-2 this
season and ranked his latest victory as his best effort in a
year where he has won nine titles, including the Australian
Open and Wimbledon championships.
"It was definitely the biggest win of this year, one of the
biggest wins of the career, under the circumstances," Djokovic
said. "I was two sets down. Roger was in control, he was
playing better and then I switched gears and I managed to play
much better in three sets."
Djokovic said his huge service return that stemmed the tide
was an all-or-nothing gamble.
"If it comes in, it comes in. It's a risk," said the Serb,
who also fought off two match points to beat Federer in last
year's semi-finals. "You are gambling. If it's out, you lost.
If it's in you have a chance."
Federer, playing his first grand slam as a 30-year-old,
seemed to lose his sting after seizing the lead with a pair of
impeccable sets. The 16-time grand slam champion revived in the
fifth set and took a 5-3 lead with a break in the eighth game.
But with his back to the wall, it was Djokovic who showed
superior energy, focus and championship grit.
"This is the best year of my career by far, maybe the
confidence level let's me go for that shot," he said. "I didn't
think I'm going to lose. It's always important to stay calm, be
positive and believe you can win."
(Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)