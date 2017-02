NEW YORK, Sept 10 Match statistics for Novak Djokovic's 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 semi-final win over Roger Federer at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Djokovic (Serbia) Federer (Switzerland) 1st Serve % 82 of 140 = 59% 100 of 164 = 61% Aces 8 11 Double Faults 6 4 Unforced Errors 35 59 Winning % on 1st Serve 68 of 82 = 83% 67 of 100 = 67% Winning % on 2nd Serve 32 of 58 = 55% 36 of 64 = 56% Winners 48 49 Break Point Conversions 6 of 12 = 50% 3 of 5 = 60% Net Approaches 11 of 15 = 73% 18 of 27 = 67% Total Points Won 161 143 Fastest Serve Speed 126 MPH 129 MPH Match time: three hours and 51 minutes

