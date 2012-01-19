By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 19 Alexandr Dolgopolov
honed his craft belting practice balls at Boris Becker as a
plucky child of the tour and only hard work and time separates
him from mixing with the modern greats of the game, according to
his coach Jack Reader.
As a 46th-ranked upstart, the flashy Ukrainian lit up
Melbourne Park with a brilliant run last year, knocking out
fourth seed Robin Soderling before taking a set off Andy Murray
in a tension-charged quarter-final.
The exquisite shot-maker now stands on the verge of the top
10, building quietly before a third-round clash of rising stars
on Friday when he will battle Bernard Tomic and a centre court
crowd firmly in the Australian's corner.
Behind the 23-year-old's rise is Reader, a leathery-faced
chain-smoker who shares Dolgopolov's long hair and taste for
fast cars, and convinced him to celebrate his natural, mercurial
game, rather than stifle it as previous coaches had tried and
failed.
"I told him to wave that wand around and do some stuff and
slowly he's coming within the lines," Reader told Reuters in the
players' lounge at Melbourne Park while puffing on a cigarette.
"But you don't want him completely in the lines, because
that's his forte, that's his strength, isn't it?
"I don't want him going conservative because guys don't
really know what's going to happen next with him. It's an
advantage, it's no fun (for opponents) sitting out there not
knowing."
The world number 13's game has been described by one tennis
writer as like his name -- you never know what's coming next --
a clean hitter capable of bamboozling opponents with slice, spin
and treacherous changes of pace.
The son of a former pro and prominent coach -- his father
Oleksandr trained Ukraine's former world number four Andrei
Medvedev -- Dolgopolov grew up on the tour bashing balls around
with greats of the men's game.
"He got to go on the court for 15, 20 minutes, half-an-hour
with all of the top guys. Becker hit with him, (Austrian Thomas)
Muster hit with him," Reader said.
"A little kid hitting the heck out of the ball and they
would get it whether it was going out or whatever.
"So he just let his arm go free and I think he grew up
waving it and finding it because it didn't matter if it would go
to the back fence the boys would have probably got it back.
"That's how I feel he got a lot of his style."
HOT AND COLD
The often high-risk, low-percentage style keeps crowds
entertained but also blows hot and cold, and the Ukrainian's
2011 season was peppered with first-round exits.
Attempts to change his game came to nothing, and his
father's attempts to do so as his first proper coach led to a
difficult split. Dolgopolov's first name was originally the same
spelling as his father's before he changed it.
Reader believes Dolgopolov was looking for a breath of fresh
air when he agreed to take on the laid-back Australian as his
coach.
The pair shared hotel rooms on the Challenger tour to save
costs when they first started out and they still enjoy nights
out together. Reader often visits Kiev with the player to spend
time with his family. They plan to spend more time in the former
Soviet republic.
"This year we're going to cut down the schedule a lot more.
His rankings just kept climbing (last year) so we didn't
really have a well-prepared schedule. Now he's got a decent
ranking and he's not going to drop more than a great deal for a
long time.
"So he'll be fresher when he goes in a lot of tournaments."
That gives his coach confidence that Dolgopolov can knuckle
down on the practice court and do the work needed to make and
stay in the top 10, rather than relying solely on his sublime
gifts.
"He's certainly got the X-factor. There's other parts that
we'll need to put together but that's theoretically the easy
parts. A bit more discipline, a bit more fitness.
"These other guys, they live for tennis. He plays tennis to
live. He enjoys it."
Dolgopolov, who has survived two taxing five-set matches
already at Melbourne Park this tournament, faces another test of
his mental fortitude against the up-and-coming Tomic at the
15,000-seat Rod Laver Arena.
Reader was famously missing from Dolgopolov's player's box
when then fifth-seeded Murray took control of their
quarter-final last year, having gone for a convenience break at
a crowded toilet and struggling to get back into the stadium
quickly.
He's likely to drink less fluids ahead of the Tomic match
for which he has given Dolgopolov simple, but sage advice.
"I just remind him, 'you're making money doing it, and
you're making good money'," he said.
"And if you keep enjoying doing it, you're going to make
better money so don't forget that. There's no pressure on you.
"Just enjoy, mate, have a good time."
