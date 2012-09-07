By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Second-seeds Bob and Mike Bryan
advanced to a showdown against Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek
in the men's doubles final on Friday at the U.S. Open.
It will be a rematch of their clash in the Australian Open
final, won 7-6 6-2 by Paes and Stepanek, who have won four grand
slam titles together.
The Bryans, winners of 80 doubles titles including 11 grand
slam crowns, beat the ninth-seeds Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of
Pakistan and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands 6-3 6-4 in
their semi-final on Thursday at the National Tennis Center.
A 12th grand slam triumph for the brothers would tie them
with Australians John Newcombe and Tony Roche as the most
successful doubles combination in the grand slams.
India's Paes, who has seven grand slam titles, and Stepanek
of the Czech Republic advanced past Marcel Granollers and Marc
Lopez when the Spanish duo were forced to retire with the first
set tied 6-6 because of a left leg injury to Lopez.
The women's doubles final was also set with French Open
champions Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy advancing with
a 6-3 6-2 drubbing of Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives and Maria
Jose Martinez Sanchez.
Errani and Vinci will meet the Czech pair of Andrea
Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in Sunday's final.
Hlavackova and Hradecka defeated Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan and
Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain 7-6 6-4 in their semi-final.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)