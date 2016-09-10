HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares swept the Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-3 to win the U.S. Open doubles on Saturday for their second grand slam title of the year.
Murray, who lost in the Flushing Meadows final last year with Australian John Peers, and Soares, runnerup in 2013 with Austrian Alexander Peya, made sure the trophy would not slip away a second time, adding the U.S. Open to the Australian Open title they won to start the year.
Fourth-seeded Murray and Soares become the first team to win multiple slam doubles titles in a season since American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan won three in 2013.
Murray, the brother of twice Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray, became the first British man to claim the U.S. Open doubles crown since Roger Taylor in 1972, while Soares is the first Brazilian to land the title. (Editing by Larry Fine)
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.