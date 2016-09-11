NEW YORK, Sept 11 Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Lucie Safarova fought back from the brink of defeat to steal the U.S. Open women's doubles title, 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 over the French top seed partnership of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

The French duo served for the match in the second set, but were broken, sending the set to a tiebreak, which Mattek-Sands and Safarova won 7-5.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova carried the momentum into the third with a break to open the set and then held serve the rest of the way.

With the win, Mattek-Sands and Safarova close in on a career doubles grand slam, having hoisted trophies at the Australian and French Open last year.

